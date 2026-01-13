BJP Defends Recruitment Drive Amidst Political Tussle in Rajasthan

The ruling BJP in Rajasthan has staunchly defended the state government's recruitment drive, which includes a calendar for upcoming recruitment exams. Announced at a press conference, the calendar outlines plans for 44 examinations, with senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore emphasizing its role in transparent hiring.

Contrasting the current government's performance with the previous Congress regime, Rathore highlighted the successful recruitment of a substantial number of government positions. He critiqued Congress, accusing them of mismanaged or delayed hiring processes and pointed out the court entanglements during their tenure.

Despite criticism from Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra, who raised concerns over incomplete recruitment processes and corruption allegations, the BJP remains focused on promoting entrepreneurship and youth engagement, citing over 3,000 start-ups as a success story of their policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)