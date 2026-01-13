Left Menu

Speeding Bus Crash in Jharkhand Leaves Nine Injured

A speeding bus overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district, injuring nine passengers including a child. The accident occurred when the bus broke the road railing and fell on its side. The driver and conductor fled the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:41 IST
Speeding Bus Crash in Jharkhand Leaves Nine Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine passengers, including a child, were injured when a speeding bus overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on the Ranchi-Gumla NH-43. The bus, while negotiating a turn in the Nagpheni area, broke the road railing and toppled over, according to Sisai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Santosh Kumar Singh. 'The bus overturned multiple times post-breaking the railing. Currently, eight women and a child are injured and have been admitted to Gumla Sadar Hospital,' Singh informed PTI.

The bus driver and conductor fled post-accident. 'Efforts are on to locate them, and stringent measures will be enacted against them for rash driving. Coordination with the Gumla district transport department is also being initiated to address reckless driving,' Singh stated. The injured have been identified and are under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026