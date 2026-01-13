Speeding Bus Crash in Jharkhand Leaves Nine Injured

Nine passengers, including a child, were injured when a speeding bus overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on the Ranchi-Gumla NH-43. The bus, while negotiating a turn in the Nagpheni area, broke the road railing and toppled over, according to Sisai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Santosh Kumar Singh. 'The bus overturned multiple times post-breaking the railing. Currently, eight women and a child are injured and have been admitted to Gumla Sadar Hospital,' Singh informed PTI.

The bus driver and conductor fled post-accident. 'Efforts are on to locate them, and stringent measures will be enacted against them for rash driving. Coordination with the Gumla district transport department is also being initiated to address reckless driving,' Singh stated. The injured have been identified and are under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)