Tragic Rockfall Claims Life: Ongoing Search Operation Amidst Adverse Weather

A massive rockfall at a quarry in Payyanamon near Konni, Kerala, has resulted in the death of one worker while another has been reported missing. The incident occurred on Monday as two workers, hailing from Odisha and Bihar, were operating an excavator when a large rock fell on it. Search operations by the Fire Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Tuesday morning after being suspended due to adverse weather and further rockfalls on Monday.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and stated that the search for the missing worker is ongoing. He has directed Additional Labour Commissioner K Sreelal to investigate the incident and submit a report. The family of the deceased will receive compensation under the Employees' Compensation Act, and arrangements are being made to repatriate the body.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, a wall collapse incident due to heavy rain was reported on Tuesday. The collapse at a local eatery near Bageshwar Dham in Gadha village resulted in one fatality. According to Chhatarpur CMHO RP Gupta, the hospital received one dead body and 10 injured individuals. Medical staff are providing first aid and further assessments to those with serious injuries. This incident follows earlier rainfall-induced structural failures in the region, such as the collapse of a culvert on a state highway on July 5.

