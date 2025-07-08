Hindustan Power's Solar Initiative: A Step Towards Clean Energy in Uttar Pradesh

Hindustan Power has embarked on the development of a noteworthy 435 megawatt peak solar power project in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. This venture is part of an initiative awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) following a competitive bidding process concluded in April 2025.

The newly launched project is set to deliver clean and sustainable electricity to the state over a span of 25 years, contributing substantially to the local energy supply. In addition to its environmental benefits, the project is expected to drive job creation and bolster sustainable growth within the local community.

Despite the promising aspects of the project, Hindustan Power has yet to disclose specific financial details, including the overall project cost and the tariff at which the electricity will be provided. As one of India's leading integrated power generation firms, Hindustan Power continues to solidify its focus on renewable and transitional energy production.