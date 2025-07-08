Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Strides Toward Naxal-Free Future Amid Renewed Efforts

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma announced a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxal operations with a militant killed in Bijapur. CM Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized ongoing initiatives to eradicate Naxalism by 2026 and provide comprehensive rehabilitation for surrendering militants. The government is committed to transforming Naxal-affected areas through development and infrastructure projects.

Chhattisgarh is making strides in its quest to eliminate Naxal violence, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announcing the death of a uniform-wearing Naxal in Bijapur during a security operation. This development comes amidst intensified efforts to combat Naxalism, with comprehensive search operations being conducted across the region.

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would soon be free from Naxal influence, highlighting improved amenities like roads and electricity in formerly affected areas. Sai reiterated the state's commitment to facilitating the mainstream integration of former Naxals through an effective rehabilitation policy.

In collaboration with the central government, Chhattisgarh has set a 2026 target to eradicate Naxalism. The rehabilitation policy includes skill development programs for surrendered Naxals at Narayanpur's Livelihood College, offering a monthly allowance to promote their self-reliance. The initiative marks a pivotal step in transforming conflict-ridden regions into burgeoning, peaceful communities.

