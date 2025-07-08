Karnataka Municipal Workers Strike for Government Employee Status

In Bengaluru, municipal employees from across Karnataka staged a symbolic strike at Freedom Park on Tuesday, voicing a series of demands to the State government. Joined by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff and others, the protest saw ten municipal corporations temporarily close as workers took mass leave to participate.

The employees called for the withdrawal of the Logsafe attendance system, filling 6,000 vacant positions, stopping the arbitrary suspension of workers, and reducing the number of marshals on duty. They also demanded promotions for engineers based on seniority and various facility enhancements including the KGID, General Provident Fund, and Jyothi Sanjeevini Scheme.

Protesters, including an individual named Rajiv, expressed discontent over being treated as semi-government entities instead of full government employees. They emphasized the inequities faced when Grampanchayat entities upgrade to Pattan Panchayat, calling for equal treatment and benefits for all municipal employees as government staff. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)