Dutch PM Tours Bengaluru's Traffic Management Hub

Prime Minister Dick Schoof of the Netherlands visited Bengaluru's Traffic Management Centre, showcasing innovations in urban mobility and road safety technologies. The event highlighted AI-driven systems and adaptive traffic signals aimed at creating smarter, safer city roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:41 IST
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, made an important visit to the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) in Bengaluru on Friday, part of his official tour of the city. The visit, organized by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, underscored the city's commitment to enhancing urban transportation.

High-ranking officials, including Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), were present. They showcased advanced traffic management tactics aimed at smarter and safer city commutes.

During the visit, Schoof was informed about groundbreaking, technology-driven systems in place for boosting road safety, improving urban mobility, and facilitating seamless enforcement. The visit concluded with live demonstrations of real-time surveillance, AI-based monitoring, and state-of-the-art traffic signal controls at the TMC.

