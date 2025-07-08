Global Spotlight on Uttarakhand's Handmade Treasures

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled the 'House of Himalayas' outlet at the Uttarakhand Niwas Complex in New Delhi. The move aims to globally spotlight the natural and handmade products from the Himalayan region, offering a centralized platform for showcasing Uttarakhand's traditional heritage and organic creations in the capital.

The initiative, driven by the state's vision, seeks to empower the rural economy and provide wider opportunities for local artisans and craftsmen. The government has established retail spaces at significant sites, including airports and tourist destinations like Naini Saini, Pantnagar, and Parmarth Niketan, to boost sales during the Chardham Yatra.

Partnerships with major hotel chains such as Taj and Hyatt are also in motion to connect tourists with local products. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision at the Global Investors Summit 2023, the 'House of Himalayas' brand brings products like Buransh Sharbat and mountain spices to the national market, fostering sustainable tourism and a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

