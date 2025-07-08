Empowering Women in Uttar Pradesh: A Strategic Leap

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Index in a pivotal move to foster gender-inclusive policymaking. Spearheaded by the Planning Department and Udayati Foundation, the index shines a spotlight on women's benefits from state initiatives in key districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Varanasi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the WEE Index as a 'historic step' toward advancing women's dignity and self-reliance across the state. Covering all 75 districts, the index evaluates entrepreneurship, employment, education, livelihood, and safety infrastructure, offering critical insights for targeted interventions.

Adityanath directed the integration of the WEE Index with the CM's control room for real-time tracking, urging departments to prioritize women's empowerment in their policymaking. Special initiatives under the ODOP Margin Money Scheme were also highlighted, ensuring focused support for women's inclusion in traditionally underserved districts.