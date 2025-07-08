Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers Women-Friendly Tourism with Innovative Policy

Kerala Tourism is enhancing gender inclusivity by supporting women in tourism through an action plan focused on empowering women and promoting sustainable growth. The initiative, in collaboration with Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society and UN Women India, aims to establish women-friendly tourism centers and boost women's participation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST
Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas announced the state's commitment to a strategic action plan aimed at fostering the inclusion of newcomers, particularly women, in the tourism sector. This initiative aligns with Kerala's vision for sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

The state-level consultation workshop, organized by the Department of Tourism along with Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society and UN Women India, focused on crafting a Gender Inclusive and Women-Friendly Tourism Policy. Launched in 2022, the project seeks to cultivate women-friendly tourism centers and expand a network of female-driven tourism enterprises.

The program initially attracted 17,631 women, engaging them in various enterprises and services such as exclusive women tour units, homestays, and community tour leadership. Financial support is provided through RT's subsidy scheme, with technical backing from UN Women India for initiatives like destination safety and gender audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

