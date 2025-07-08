Kerala Pioneers Women-Friendly Tourism with Innovative Policy

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas announced the state's commitment to a strategic action plan aimed at fostering the inclusion of newcomers, particularly women, in the tourism sector. This initiative aligns with Kerala's vision for sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

The state-level consultation workshop, organized by the Department of Tourism along with Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society and UN Women India, focused on crafting a Gender Inclusive and Women-Friendly Tourism Policy. Launched in 2022, the project seeks to cultivate women-friendly tourism centers and expand a network of female-driven tourism enterprises.

The program initially attracted 17,631 women, engaging them in various enterprises and services such as exclusive women tour units, homestays, and community tour leadership. Financial support is provided through RT's subsidy scheme, with technical backing from UN Women India for initiatives like destination safety and gender audits.

