Delhi's EOL Vehicle Fuel Ban Delayed Amid Public Outcry

The planned fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi has been postponed until November 1, following public unrest and logistical challenges. The Commission for Air Quality Management made this decision, originally set for July, as the city's fuel stations implement ANPR cameras to enforce the new regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:31 IST
The Centre's panel on air quality has decided to delay the fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR until November 1, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The decision comes amid public backlash and infrastructure challenges, highlighting the complexities in implementing such a significant measure.

End-of-life vehicles, defined as diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years, were set to face a fuel ban starting July 1. The ban would apply regardless of the state of vehicle registration. However, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa intervened, urging the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reconsider the timeline.

The enforcement initiative will now begin in November, coordinated with five surrounding districts. Fuel stations in Delhi are already preparing by installing Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify EOL vehicles. These cameras will verify vehicles against the central VAHAN database, aiding enforcement officials in managing compliance.

