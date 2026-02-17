Left Menu

Public Outcry Over Online Bus Pass Fee Hike in Himachal

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) criticized Himachal Pradesh's decision to impose a Rs 236 fee for online bus passes for private school students. They called for a rollback, highlighting the financial strain on parents. The association threatens protests if demands are unmet.

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has voiced strong opposition to the Himachal Pradesh government's recent decision to impose a Rs 236 charge for issuing online bus passes to private school students.

AIDWA state secretary Falma Chauhan stated that the additional fee would exacerbate the financial challenges already faced by parents due to rising education-related expenses. The organization has demanded that the government immediately annul this decision.

Chauhan emphasized that should the government fail to meet their demands, AIDWA is prepared to initiate large-scale protests against what they consider an unjust financial imposition on families.

