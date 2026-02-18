Kerala Bar Timing Controversy Sparks Public Outcry

The Kerala LDF government's decision to extend bar operational hours has sparked significant controversy, with criticism from religious and health entities. Extending hours from 11 am to 11 pm to 10 am to midnight has drawn opposition from the Malankara Orthodox Church, who argue it could harm the state's youth.

The church's Biju Oommen strongly condemned the decision, suggesting it favored bar owners over public welfare. Concerns were raised about potential negative impacts on youth, as well as the motives behind the policy change, which some believe prioritize commercial interests disguised as tourism efforts.

The National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases joined the critique, labeling the extended hours as socially detrimental. Conversely, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan defended the policy, stating it's not a new decision, already in practice in tourist areas aligning with Kerala's growing tourism sector demand.

