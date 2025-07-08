Chief Justice Gavai Celebrated: A Beacon of Justice and Constitutional Integrity

In a ceremony held by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was celebrated for his appointment as the nation's 51st Chief Justice. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded him as a 'jewel of Maharashtra' and a defender of justice for marginalized communities.

Shinde emphasized the judiciary's crucial role in recent constitutional matters, citing the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the revocation of Article 370. He asserted that these judgments reinforced social justice and legal strength. Chief Justice Gavai endorsed the abrogation, aligning it with Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideology.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Chief Justice Gavai stressed the necessity of a single Constitution for national unity, a concept endorsed by Dr. Ambedkar. He elaborated on the defined roles of government branches and the continuing relevance of judicial activism, warning against its transformation into judicial adventurism or terrorism.

