Political Tensions Flare in Bihar: Pramod Tiwari Condemns Nitish Kumar's Governance

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his administration's ability to uphold law and order amid recent violence in the state. Tiwari highlighted a disturbing spate of incidents, notably citing nine murders within 24 hours, including five individuals who were burned alive in Purnia. He also condemned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav as the 'Gabbar of Bihar', accusing him of sowing fear in the past.

Tiwari remarked, 'I condemn these statements. Furthermore, with nine murders occurring in a single day, including the burning deaths in Purnia, one must ask whether Bihar is functioning under Indian law or in a state of anarchy. Is Chief Minister Kumar unaware of this chaos, or is he under BJP influence?' Three main suspects in the Purnia incident, including a minor, have been apprehended amid allegations of witchcraft-related violence.

Amidst rising political tension, Purnia District Magistrate Anshul Kumar assessed the situation, confirming that five victims were brutally attacked and set afire. Authorities have initiated an investigation with cases filed against numerous suspects. Concurrently, a political clash ignited between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and MNS leader Raj Thackeray, with Tiwari accusing the BJP of using aggressive, unprofessional language, questioning if this represented parliamentary standards or a declining political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)