Powering India's Green Future: Energy Storage Innovations

Reliable, scalable, and efficient energy storage systems are crucial for ensuring a continuous supply of renewable energy, according to TKIL Industries, which spoke at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025.

India has set an ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy in the next five years. TKIL's Managing Director & CEO, Vivek Bhatia, highlighted the ongoing transformation in the energy sector, fueled by storage innovation aimed at bolstering grid resilience and encouraging clean energy while transitioning to a low-carbon future.

Bhatia also noted the company's partnership with Germany's HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & C to provide specialized battery solutions for India's rail sector. The IESW 2025, a four-day event, serves as a launching platform for more than 300 product innovations across electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar, green hydrogen, batteries, and renewable energy sectors.

