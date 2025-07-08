Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Zaheerabad Smart City

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has formally urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to extend central support towards the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City. This appeal, highlighted in an official statement, came during a meeting in Delhi, wherein Reddy emphasized the immediate necessity of the Rs.596.61 crore funds, previously sanctioned by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

The Chief Minister further requested financial backing for essential infrastructure requirements, such as water and power supply networks for the smart city. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Hyderabad-Warangal Corridor, seeking prompt allocation of funds for completing Warangal Airport, as outlined in the official release.

During discussions, Reddy informed the Union Minister about the ongoing feasibility study for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor, and emphasized the state's commitment to the Aero-Defence sector, specifically through a Defence and Aerospace park in Adibatla. He appealed for the approval of the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor. Additionally, the CM proposed the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks ready for investment, seeking the Centre's aid in securing approval. Key state officials and members of Parliament accompanied him during the meeting.