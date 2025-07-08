Left Menu

Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Zaheerabad Smart City

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal to release funds for Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City and additional project support. The CM also requested aid for Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Bangalore corridors, aiming to boost regional infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:37 IST
Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Zaheerabad Smart City
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Piyush Goyal (Photo/X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has formally urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to extend central support towards the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City. This appeal, highlighted in an official statement, came during a meeting in Delhi, wherein Reddy emphasized the immediate necessity of the Rs.596.61 crore funds, previously sanctioned by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

The Chief Minister further requested financial backing for essential infrastructure requirements, such as water and power supply networks for the smart city. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Hyderabad-Warangal Corridor, seeking prompt allocation of funds for completing Warangal Airport, as outlined in the official release.

During discussions, Reddy informed the Union Minister about the ongoing feasibility study for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor, and emphasized the state's commitment to the Aero-Defence sector, specifically through a Defence and Aerospace park in Adibatla. He appealed for the approval of the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor. Additionally, the CM proposed the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks ready for investment, seeking the Centre's aid in securing approval. Key state officials and members of Parliament accompanied him during the meeting.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025