Left Menu

Tragedy in Annamayya: Woman Arrested for Husband's Murder Over Welfare Funds

In Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, a woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband after he spent welfare money on alcohol. The police stated that a family dispute led the woman to poison and strangle him. A suspicious neighbor's report initiated a police investigation, confirming the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:44 IST
Tragedy in Annamayya: Woman Arrested for Husband's Murder Over Welfare Funds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim incident from Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, a woman has been apprehended for allegedly killing her husband. The arrest follows the husband's misuse of government welfare funds meant for their children's benefit under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, using them instead to purchase alcohol.

According to Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra, the tragic event occurred on July 2. The accused, identified as Ramadevi, was married to construction laborer Vankolla Chandrasekhar, 46, for two decades. However, Chandrasekhar's alcohol addiction led to familial neglect, coinciding with Ramadevi's involvement in an extramarital affair.

The fatal confrontation ensued when Chandrasekhar withdrew funds meant for their children and spent it on liquor. The police report indicates Ramadevi, in an aggravated state, chose to poison and strangle Chandrasekhar on July 2. Her attempt to cover the crime by citing excessive drinking was thwarted by Chandrasekhar's brother's suspicions, leading to a police investigation that confirmed the murder. Ramadevi has since confessed and been remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025