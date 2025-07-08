Tragedy in Annamayya: Woman Arrested for Husband's Murder Over Welfare Funds

In a grim incident from Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, a woman has been apprehended for allegedly killing her husband. The arrest follows the husband's misuse of government welfare funds meant for their children's benefit under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, using them instead to purchase alcohol.

According to Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra, the tragic event occurred on July 2. The accused, identified as Ramadevi, was married to construction laborer Vankolla Chandrasekhar, 46, for two decades. However, Chandrasekhar's alcohol addiction led to familial neglect, coinciding with Ramadevi's involvement in an extramarital affair.

The fatal confrontation ensued when Chandrasekhar withdrew funds meant for their children and spent it on liquor. The police report indicates Ramadevi, in an aggravated state, chose to poison and strangle Chandrasekhar on July 2. Her attempt to cover the crime by citing excessive drinking was thwarted by Chandrasekhar's brother's suspicions, leading to a police investigation that confirmed the murder. Ramadevi has since confessed and been remanded in custody.

