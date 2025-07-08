Rajasthan's Progress: CM Sharma's Vision for Empowerment
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, at an event in Sridungargarh, emphasized his government's commitment to fostering prosperity and inclusion. Praising PM Modi's leadership, he highlighted initiatives like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Shivir as pivotal, aligning state policy with national development goals.
In a significant address at Sridungargarh's Gusainsar Bara village, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored his administration's unwavering commitment to empowering every family in the state. The event was part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Shivir, a program he hailed as a vital step towards achieving his government's objectives.
CM Sharma praised the initiative for its alignment with his government's dedication to ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach society's most underserved individuals. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overarching vision for national development, asserting that Rajasthan's growth hinges on uplifting those at society's base.
Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Sharma conveyed the critical stance taken by PM Modi, reiterating the symbolic significance of terminating the Indus Waters Treaty. The ceremony saw attendance from notable politicians and public figures, including Minister Sumit Godara, MLA Siddhi Kumari, and others, demonstrating broad-based support for the state's developmental agenda.
Operation Sindoor: A Striking Success