Madurai High Court Orders CBI Investigation Into Custodial Death

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to appoint an investigating officer for probing the custodial death of temple guard Ajith Kumar. The court has set August 20 as the deadline for completing the investigation. Tamil Nadu government assures full cooperation for the probe.

Victim's lawyer Maurice Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appoint an investigating officer within a week to investigate the custodial death of B Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard from Sivaganga. The probe is expected to be completed by August 20, according to the court's directive.

Maurice Kumar of the AIADMK party highlighted that a writ petition was filed concerning the case, while the government had initially only offered a housing patta as compensation, which the High Court rejected. Subsequently, the government paid the victim's family Rs 5 lakh, and three injured persons are to receive compensation by afternoon. The case was transferred to the CBI for thorough investigation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has confirmed the transfer of the case to the CBI, emphasizing that the state government will extend its full support to the investigation. He made this decision to eliminate any doubts about the impartiality of the probe, noting that five police department members are accused in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

