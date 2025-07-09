Left Menu

Trump Expands Tariff Campaign: Global Trade Tensions Escalate

U.S. President Donald Trump advanced his global trade war by announcing significant tariffs on copper imports and threatening additional duties on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The move has unsettled global markets and could lead to retaliatory actions by affected nations. Trade talks with the EU and China continue amidst rising economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:38 IST
Trump Expands Tariff Campaign: Global Trade Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his global trade war by imposing a 50% tariff on imported copper and promising new tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals soon. This announcement follows a day after he threatened 14 trading partners with significantly higher tariffs, including major suppliers like South Korea and Japan.

Trump, speaking during a White House cabinet meeting, acknowledged the potential for further global economic instability as U.S. copper futures surged over 10%. The new duties on copper, crucial for electric vehicles and other industries, join existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, with pharmaceutical stocks also affected by potential 200% tariffs on drug imports.

With the administration's goal of reaching "90 deals in 90 days," trade discussions with the EU and China show progress. However, Trump continues to threaten high tariffs on various countries while negotiations evolve. Some European nations and others, like Japan and South Korea, are preparing their responses as deadlines approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025