Delhi Halts Vehicle Policy: CAQM Delays Fuel Ban on Old Cars

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the CAQM reached an agreement to delay the end-of-life vehicle fuel ban policy in the capital until November 2025. This extension is meant to resolve operational challenges, ensuring a fair execution of the plan while accommodating Delhi's environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:58 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has applauded the recent move by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to postpone the enforcement of the end-of-life (EOL) vehicle policy in Delhi until November 1. Gupta highlighted that the Delhi government had voiced public concerns, leading the commission to reconsider the timeline.

Rekha Gupta criticized previous administrations for neglecting pollution control and effective policymaking. She expressed that the Delhi government is committed to providing relief to its citizens by addressing the challenges raised by the CAQM policy, thus avoiding any potential injustice.

The CAQM's decision delays the denial of fuel to EOL vehicles until November 1, 2025, in Delhi and certain districts, expanding to the rest of the NCR by April 2026. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa supported the delay, citing technological and infrastructural hurdles. The upcoming plan aims at fair implementation nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

