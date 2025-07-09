West African Cocoa Crisis: Dwindling Yields Threaten 2025/26 Season

The cocoa industry in West Africa is bracing for a challenging 2025/26 season as experts project a 10% decline in production. Despite slightly improved weather, persistent issues such as ageing trees, disease, and the impacts of gold mining are set to hamper yields in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

These countries, responsible for over two-thirds of global cocoa output, have struggled to reverse production declines seen over the past two seasons, contributing to a surge in global cocoa prices last year. Flower and cherelle mortality rates have exceeded expectations, negating earlier optimistic forecasts of a 5% rise.

This anticipated decline highlights ongoing struggles within the cocoa sector, where the intersection of climate issues, agricultural challenges, and economic pressures continues to threaten production growth. As assessments continue through July, stakeholders await precise forecasts to navigate a potentially turbulent season.

(With inputs from agencies.)