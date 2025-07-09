Left Menu

European Shares Gain Amid US Trade Deal Anticipation

European shares increased due to a boost in defense stocks, as investors waited for progress on a trade deal with the US. President Trump hinted at new tariffs on European products, while the market saw rises in defense stocks, banks, and EssilorLuxottica shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:49 IST
European Shares Gain Amid US Trade Deal Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares inched upward on Wednesday, bolstered by rising defense stocks, as investors eagerly awaited signs of progress on a trade agreement with the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2%, reaching 546.94 points by 0706 GMT. US President Donald Trump indicated that he would announce within two days the expected tariff rate for EU exports to the US, commending the EU for 'nice' trade talks.

Trump declared plans for a 50% tariff on imported copper and upcoming levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, with potential 200% drug import levy delays of up to a year, marking August 1 as the final tariff deal deadline without extensions. Defense and energy shares gained alongside significant advances in EssilorLuxottica due to Meta's acquisition stake.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025