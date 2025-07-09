Left Menu

Equity Mutual Funds Inflow Surge Reverses Decline

Equity mutual funds experienced a significant inflow increase of 24% to Rs 23,587 crore in June, marking the first rise after five months of decline. This contributed to a record asset under management of Rs 74.4 lakh crore. While most segments showed gains, debt funds noted a net outflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:51 IST
Equity Mutual Funds Inflow Surge Reverses Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a reverse from previous months, equity mutual funds in India have experienced a substantial surge in net inflows for June. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the inflow rose by 24% to reach Rs 23,587 crore.

This marks the first increase in net equity fund inflows after a five-month period of decline, enhancing the mutual fund industry's asset base to Rs 74.4 lakh crore, up from the Rs 72.2 lakh crore recorded at the end of May.

Interestingly, while most equity segments showed positive inflows, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) remained the exception with a net outflow of Rs 556 crore. Debt funds, however, witnessed a net outflow as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025