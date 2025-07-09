Equity Mutual Funds Inflow Surge Reverses Decline

In a reverse from previous months, equity mutual funds in India have experienced a substantial surge in net inflows for June. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the inflow rose by 24% to reach Rs 23,587 crore.

This marks the first increase in net equity fund inflows after a five-month period of decline, enhancing the mutual fund industry's asset base to Rs 74.4 lakh crore, up from the Rs 72.2 lakh crore recorded at the end of May.

Interestingly, while most equity segments showed positive inflows, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) remained the exception with a net outflow of Rs 556 crore. Debt funds, however, witnessed a net outflow as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)