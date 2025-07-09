NIA Tightens Case Against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

In a significant development in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawwur Rana at Patiala House Court, New Delhi, on Wednesday. The case, presented before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, is set for consideration on August 13.

Amidst these proceedings, the court extended Rana's judicial custody until the same date. It is also scheduled to review his application for regular telephonic communication with his family on July 15.

Rana, who was extradited from the United States in April, appeared via video conferencing as his custody expired. His legal counsel, Piyush Sachdev, confirmed that the supplementary charge sheet includes procedural documentation such as an arrest memo. This follows the main charge sheet filed by the NIA in December 2011. Rana has been permitted a monitored phone call to his family, in strict adherence to jail regulations.

Citing security concerns, Rana was virtually presented at the last hearing. The NIA has collected his voice and handwriting samples, linking him to substantial evidence from the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for continued custody due to his non-cooperation during interrogation. Representing the NIA were Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, with Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defending Rana. The deadly attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba resulted in over 170 deaths and left hundreds injured.

