Global Markets Grapple with U.S. Tariff Turmoil

European stocks opened marginally higher on Wednesday, displaying limited reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a 50% tariff on imported copper and forthcoming levies of up to 200% for pharmaceuticals.

Trump's statements on Tuesday drove copper prices to record highs, resulting in Wall Street's mixed closure. However, equity markets appeared unfazed by the announcement. As of 0835 GMT, the MSCI World Equity Index saw a 0.1% uptick, reflecting cautious optimism.

The financial sector is on edge with investors scrutinizing possible inflationary threats and economic growth deceleration due to the tariffs. Eyes remain fixed on the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, anticipated later on Wednesday, for any policy clues amid heightened market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)