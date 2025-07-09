Left Menu

UK Stock Market Sees Mixed Reactions Amid Tariff Concerns

UK stock indexes rose as investors focused on corporate news and awaited further tariff updates. The FTSE 100 and midcap index increased slightly. Pressures on copper prices and the announcement of tariffs by the U.S. affected mining and pharmaceutical stocks, while some companies benefited from strategic moves and market reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:08 IST
UK Stock Market Sees Mixed Reactions Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The main stock indexes in the UK saw moderate gains on Wednesday as the market responded to a mix of corporate updates and looming tariff news. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and midcap indexes both climbed by 0.2% around 0915 GMT.

Tuesday's announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump about steep tariffs on copper imports, with further levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, led copper prices to falter at the London Metal Exchange, causing sector declines. Precious metal miners Hochschild and Fresnillo dropped 3.7% and 1% respectively, while media stocks struggled generally. Notably, ad giant WPP plummeted 16.6% after cutting its profit guidance, while Future, ITV, and 4imprint faced smaller losses.

With investors wary of further tariff impacts, pharmaceutical stocks like AstraZeneca and GSK nudged downwards. Other significant market movements included low-cost airline Jet2's shares dropping almost 6% despite increased pre-tax profits, while British American Tobacco surged 3.4% following a Jefferies upgrade. Energy services firm Hunting rose 10.3% with a new share buyback initiative and Genuit Group gained 6.2% after a positive assessment by J.P. Morgan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025