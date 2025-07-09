Left Menu

Tragic Adulterated Toddy Incident in Hyderabad: One Dead, Multiple Hospitalized

A suspected adulterated toddy incident in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area resulted in one fatality, identified as 43-year-old Seetharam, and the hospitalization of 15 others. With suspicions raised and investigations ongoing, authorities are urged to act against such adulteration practices, as political leaders visit affected individuals in the healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected case of adulterated toddy consumption in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man and left 15 others hospitalized. The deceased, Seetharam, who worked as a mason, allegedly consumed the contaminated beverage at HMT Hills on the evening of July 7. Subsequently, he exhibited severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, according to police reports.

Seetharam's wife rushed him to Arundathi Hospital in Dundigal as his condition deteriorated. He was then referred to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the KPHB Police Station, has prompted Seetharam's wife to file a formal complaint amid suspicion regarding the circumstances of his death. Investigations are actively underway.

Fifteen other individuals, who reportedly consumed toddy from the same source, required hospitalization. One individual remains in critical condition, while the remainder are receiving treatment at Ramdev Hospital in Hyderabad. In response to the incident, a former Telangana Minister, BRS leader Niranjan Reddy, alongside BJP MP Eatala Rajender, visited the victims and called for stringent state intervention to prevent future cases of toddy adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

