India Powers Ahead: Renewable Energy Surges Towards 50% Milestone

India is making significant strides towards achieving its renewable energy goals, with the nation on track to reach 50% of its total installed power capacity from renewable sources by the end of the year. This marks a key milestone in India's commitment to sustainable energy.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the progress at an event organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance, highlighting that nearly half of the country's 472 GW total generation capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Solar and wind power are crucial to meeting India's growing energy demand.

Part of India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations, the country aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. Energy storage systems are being developed to stabilize the grid and ensure a consistent supply of clean energy, with stakeholders from over 20 countries participating in discussions at the event.