India Powers Ahead: Renewable Energy Surges Towards 50% Milestone
India is on track to meet its renewable energy targets, achieving nearly half of its power capacity from non-fossil fuels. By year's end, the country expects to reach its 50% goal. The initiative is part of commitments to reduce emissions and increase solar and wind capacities.
- Country:
- India
India is making significant strides towards achieving its renewable energy goals, with the nation on track to reach 50% of its total installed power capacity from renewable sources by the end of the year. This marks a key milestone in India's commitment to sustainable energy.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the progress at an event organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance, highlighting that nearly half of the country's 472 GW total generation capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Solar and wind power are crucial to meeting India's growing energy demand.
Part of India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations, the country aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. Energy storage systems are being developed to stabilize the grid and ensure a consistent supply of clean energy, with stakeholders from over 20 countries participating in discussions at the event.
ALSO READ
Ministries, corporate brass from over 20 countries to participate in India Energy Storage Week 2025
Pace Digitek Unveils Cutting-Edge Facility for Battery Energy Storage Systems in Karnataka
India Energy Storage Week 2025: A Launchpad for Innovation
India's Ambitious Battery Energy Storage Expansion: Powering the Future
DCNT Global Unveils Game-Changing Battery Energy Storage Plant in Pune