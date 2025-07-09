Left Menu

India Powers Ahead: Renewable Energy Surges Towards 50% Milestone

India is on track to meet its renewable energy targets, achieving nearly half of its power capacity from non-fossil fuels. By year's end, the country expects to reach its 50% goal. The initiative is part of commitments to reduce emissions and increase solar and wind capacities.

Updated: 09-07-2025 15:25 IST

India is making significant strides towards achieving its renewable energy goals, with the nation on track to reach 50% of its total installed power capacity from renewable sources by the end of the year. This marks a key milestone in India's commitment to sustainable energy.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the progress at an event organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance, highlighting that nearly half of the country's 472 GW total generation capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Solar and wind power are crucial to meeting India's growing energy demand.

Part of India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations, the country aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. Energy storage systems are being developed to stabilize the grid and ensure a consistent supply of clean energy, with stakeholders from over 20 countries participating in discussions at the event.

