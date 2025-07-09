Left Menu

Arunachal's Nadi Utsav 2025: Reviving River Life

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy CM Chowna Mein initiated Nadi Utsav 2025 in Namsai to revive riverine ecosystems by releasing 30,000 fish fingerlings. The event included planting tree saplings and community awareness drives. Community leaders and youths were urged to protect local biodiversity from illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST
Arunachal's Nadi Utsav 2025: Reviving River Life
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at restoring aquatic life in Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Nadi Utsav 2025 at Namsai. The initiative saw the release of 30,000 fingerlings from diverse species like Rohu, Catla, and endangered local fish into rivers to rejuvenate their populations.

Alongside the aquatic conservation effort, community engagement was encouraged through an awareness campaign focusing on environmental preservation. Important figures, including local village heads, were called to lead the charge against illegal hunting and fishing, with an emphasis on maintaining the ecological sanctity of river sites.

Adding to the conservation measures, tree saplings were planted under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. The Deputy CM stressed the importance of the community's role in safeguarding biodiversity, highlighting a need for vigilance against environmental transgressions and promoting sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025