Arunachal's Nadi Utsav 2025: Reviving River Life

In a significant move aimed at restoring aquatic life in Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Nadi Utsav 2025 at Namsai. The initiative saw the release of 30,000 fingerlings from diverse species like Rohu, Catla, and endangered local fish into rivers to rejuvenate their populations.

Alongside the aquatic conservation effort, community engagement was encouraged through an awareness campaign focusing on environmental preservation. Important figures, including local village heads, were called to lead the charge against illegal hunting and fishing, with an emphasis on maintaining the ecological sanctity of river sites.

Adding to the conservation measures, tree saplings were planted under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. The Deputy CM stressed the importance of the community's role in safeguarding biodiversity, highlighting a need for vigilance against environmental transgressions and promoting sustainable practices.

