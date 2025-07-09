No Rs 50 Coin Planned: Finance Ministry Cites Public Preference

The Union Finance Ministry has stated before the Delhi High Court that there are no intentions to launch a Rs 50 coin, attributing this decision to the public's marked preference for paper currency over bulkier coin forms like the Rs 10 and Rs 20. The Ministry's affidavit, filed on Tuesday, draws upon the outcomes of a 2022 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey, which highlighted concerns about the weight, size, and indistinct nature of coins compared to the practicality of banknotes for everyday transactions.

In its explanation, the Ministry emphasized that the issuance of coins is heavily influenced by factors such as public usage patterns, overall acceptance, and wider economic considerations. At present, the introduction of a Rs 50 coin is not being considered. This clarification comes in response to advocate Rohit Dandriyal's petition urging the government and RBI to issue a Rs 50 coin, which he believes would improve accessibility for visually impaired citizens. Dandriyal pointed out that Rs 50 notes currently lack tactile accessibility features present in other currency denominations, posing identification challenges.

The case was presented before Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, who granted the petitioner time for affidavit review and response, with the next hearing set for September 17. The government acknowledged the existence of intaglio printing and varied design sizes for accessibility in most denominations but admitted the absence of tactile features in Rs 50 notes. The concurrent circulation of older and newer Mahatma Gandhi Series notes was identified as a potential source of confusion for partially sighted individuals.

To enhance accessibility, the RBI introduced the MANI app in 2020, aimed at assisting visually impaired users in identifying note denominations through audio feedback. A redesigned coin series in 2019 featured coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20, yet excluded the Rs 50 denomination. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed both the Centre and the RBI to scrutinize currency design and accessibility concerning the challenges faced by the visually impaired community.

