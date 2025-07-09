Wall Street Finds Resilience Amid Trump's Tariff Turbulence
Wall Street showed signs of recovery as investors overlooked Trump's new tariff impositions on copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Despite past market volatility triggered by tariffs on Japan and South Korea, negotiators remain hopeful for resolution by August 1, with key economic indicators to be closely monitored.
In a surprising show of resilience, Wall Street prepared for a higher opening on Wednesday despite the aggressive tariff measures announced by President Donald Trump. Investors remained optimistic, focusing on upcoming trade negotiations with global partners.
On Tuesday, Trump declared a 50% tariff on copper and reiterated plans to levy tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Investors are particularly attentive to the unfolding negotiations, hoping to avert a major trade conflict by the August 1 deadline.
Following recent tariff announcements, the market reaction was notably subdued, unlike Monday's dip caused by threats against Japan and South Korea. Investors now await upcoming economic reports, including the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes, to gain insights into future rate changes amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher, S&P 500 nears record high as Middle East tensions cool
Markets Rally as Middle East Ceasefire Boosts S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Stocks Surge Amid Cease-Fire Euphoria: Nasdaq Hits Record High
Euro Area Markets React to Ceasefire and Economic Indicators
Wall Street Soars: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation