Wall Street Finds Resilience Amid Trump's Tariff Turbulence

In a surprising show of resilience, Wall Street prepared for a higher opening on Wednesday despite the aggressive tariff measures announced by President Donald Trump. Investors remained optimistic, focusing on upcoming trade negotiations with global partners.

On Tuesday, Trump declared a 50% tariff on copper and reiterated plans to levy tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Investors are particularly attentive to the unfolding negotiations, hoping to avert a major trade conflict by the August 1 deadline.

Following recent tariff announcements, the market reaction was notably subdued, unlike Monday's dip caused by threats against Japan and South Korea. Investors now await upcoming economic reports, including the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes, to gain insights into future rate changes amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)