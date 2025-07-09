Left Menu

Nvidia Breaks Records Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Nvidia has made history, reaching a $4 trillion market value, as America's primary stock indices rise. Concurrently, President Trump imposes new tariffs affecting various industries. Despite this, Wall Street remains optimistic, focusing on trade negotiations and upcoming economic indicators like jobless claims and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:40 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, Nvidia has become the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market valuation, leading the U.S. stock market rally. On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indices gained significantly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showing positive momentum.

Amidst these market advancements, President Donald Trump has intensified his trade policies, announcing substantial tariffs on copper and threatening further levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. This follows a series of tariffs instigated against multiple trading partners, adding uncertainty to international trade relations.

Despite these challenges, investors remain hopeful with a focus on ongoing trade negotiations and forthcoming economic data, such as jobless claims and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, which could influence future market decisions. The technology sector led market gains, driven by a continued interest in artificial intelligence technologies.

