Left Menu

India's Cotton Crisis: Expert Summit Aims to Combat Decline

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a meeting in Coimbatore to tackle the drop in cotton productivity, exacerbated by the TSV virus. The meeting will gather experts to formulate strategies for resilient and productive cotton crops, aiming to assist distressed farmers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:13 IST
India's Cotton Crisis: Expert Summit Aims to Combat Decline
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo Source: Shivraj Singh Chouhan/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a high-profile meeting set for July 11, 2025, in Coimbatore, to confront the significant decline in cotton productivity in India, a downturn attributed to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton varieties.

In a video message on X, Chouhan underscored the urgent need to elevate the country's cotton output, which has reached distressing lows, prompting concerns for farmers' livelihoods. The proposed strategy focuses on developing climate-resilient and virus-resistant seeds to reduce farming costs and enhance yields.

The gathering will include diverse stakeholders such as cotton farmers, scientists, industry and agriculture ministry representatives, aiming to collaborate on a comprehensive approach to uplift the sector. Stakeholders are encouraged to share insights via a toll-free number, 18001801551, as part of an inclusive roadmap development.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025