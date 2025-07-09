India's Cotton Crisis: Expert Summit Aims to Combat Decline
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a meeting in Coimbatore to tackle the drop in cotton productivity, exacerbated by the TSV virus. The meeting will gather experts to formulate strategies for resilient and productive cotton crops, aiming to assist distressed farmers across India.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a high-profile meeting set for July 11, 2025, in Coimbatore, to confront the significant decline in cotton productivity in India, a downturn attributed to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton varieties.
In a video message on X, Chouhan underscored the urgent need to elevate the country's cotton output, which has reached distressing lows, prompting concerns for farmers' livelihoods. The proposed strategy focuses on developing climate-resilient and virus-resistant seeds to reduce farming costs and enhance yields.
The gathering will include diverse stakeholders such as cotton farmers, scientists, industry and agriculture ministry representatives, aiming to collaborate on a comprehensive approach to uplift the sector. Stakeholders are encouraged to share insights via a toll-free number, 18001801551, as part of an inclusive roadmap development.
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Emergency, India's Biggest Blot
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Remembers the 1975 Emergency: A Personal Chronicle
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaffirms VKSA as a Dynamic Strategy for Farmer Empowerment
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Champions Farmer-Centric Innovation During SKUAST-K Visit
ICAR AGM 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Vision for Modern Indian Agriculture