India's Cotton Crisis: Expert Summit Aims to Combat Decline

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a high-profile meeting set for July 11, 2025, in Coimbatore, to confront the significant decline in cotton productivity in India, a downturn attributed to the TSV virus affecting BT cotton varieties.

In a video message on X, Chouhan underscored the urgent need to elevate the country's cotton output, which has reached distressing lows, prompting concerns for farmers' livelihoods. The proposed strategy focuses on developing climate-resilient and virus-resistant seeds to reduce farming costs and enhance yields.

The gathering will include diverse stakeholders such as cotton farmers, scientists, industry and agriculture ministry representatives, aiming to collaborate on a comprehensive approach to uplift the sector. Stakeholders are encouraged to share insights via a toll-free number, 18001801551, as part of an inclusive roadmap development.