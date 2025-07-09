Key Witness Testifies in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Jagdish Tytler

The Rouse Avenue Court heard testimony from a witness claiming involvement of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, reflected in a video CD presented by ex-DSGMC chair Manjit Singh GK. The witness, Ravindra Singh Chauhan, revealed Tytler had issued soft threats during a 2011 meeting.

This session, overseen by Special Judge Jitendra Singh, included witnesses from CBI Prosecutor and senior advocates. Chauhan recounted Tytler's alleged claims of having killed hundreds of Sikhs and his ambitions of becoming the chief minister, alongside other serious infractions allegedly included on the video.

Playing five clips, the CD reportedly showcased Tytler and Abhishak Verma. However, the defense, led by Anil Kumar Sharma, disputed its connection to Gurudwara Pul Bangash. The court also heard arguments disputing witness reliability and integrity of the video evidence, contested as manipulated by the defense.