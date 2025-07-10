Left Menu

Nation Celebrates Guru Purnima: Honoring Spiritual Guides Across India

On Guru Purnima, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the Sathya Sai Baba Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Celebrations included rituals at various temples and the start of the Kanvar Yatra. The day marks spiritual reverence nationwide, highlighting the essential role of Gurus in Indian culture.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh offering prayers at the temple (Phoro/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima by offering prayers at the Sathya Sai Baba Temple in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Nation-wide celebrations took place, with rituals observed at numerous temples and devotees immersing in holy rivers to mark the significance of the day.

In Chhatarpur, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir. Meanwhile, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple hosted the sacred Bhasma Aarti, attracting crowds who came to witness the divine morning ritual on this revered occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva and spiritual mentors.

The day coincides with the end of the Ashadh month and the commencement of Sawan, marking the start of the Kanvar Yatra. Kabir Das's poetry on the importance of Gurus resonates as devotees celebrate by honoring their mentors. Observances include offering gifts and receiving the Guru Mantra, emphasizing the Guru's esteemed place in life.

In Varanasi, the significance of a Guru reaches its peak, with thousands visiting their spiritual guides, bestowing gifts as a token of respect. The acts of bathing and charitable donations on Ashadha Purnima are considered immensely beneficial, contributing to the day's auspiciousness.

Renowned as Ashadhi Purnima or Vyas Purnima, the day commemorates the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyas. Indian culture bestows great reverence upon Gurus, comparing their value to that of God. The festival extends beyond Hindus, with Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs also participating in the celebrations. In Buddhism, the day marks the pivotal Dharma Chakra Pravartan by Lord Buddha. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

