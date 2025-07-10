Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Gandhi, Yadav Over Bihar Protest Snub

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly sidelining Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar during a Bihar protest. The incident highlights internal tensions within the opposition's INDIA alliance against electoral roll revisions. Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over possible vote manipulation akin to Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:51 IST
BJP Criticizes Gandhi, Yadav Over Bihar Protest Snub
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of disrespecting key figures in their ranks, including Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and NSUI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The alleged snub occurred during the Mahagathbandhan's protest over electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

Poonawalla's remarks referred to an incident where Pappu Yadav and Kumar were barred from joining Gandhi and Yadav on a campaign vehicle. This act underscored internal challenges within the INDIA alliance's demonstration against the Election Commission's revision plans, ahead of crucial Bihar elections.

As videos of the incident stirred debate, Rahul Gandhi used the platform to caution against potential electoral maneuverings in Bihar, drawing parallels to past allegations in Maharashtra. He highlighted discrepancies in voter registration and turnout, suggesting possible biases favoring the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025