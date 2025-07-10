BJP Criticizes Gandhi, Yadav Over Bihar Protest Snub

On Thursday, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of disrespecting key figures in their ranks, including Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and NSUI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The alleged snub occurred during the Mahagathbandhan's protest over electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

Poonawalla's remarks referred to an incident where Pappu Yadav and Kumar were barred from joining Gandhi and Yadav on a campaign vehicle. This act underscored internal challenges within the INDIA alliance's demonstration against the Election Commission's revision plans, ahead of crucial Bihar elections.

As videos of the incident stirred debate, Rahul Gandhi used the platform to caution against potential electoral maneuverings in Bihar, drawing parallels to past allegations in Maharashtra. He highlighted discrepancies in voter registration and turnout, suggesting possible biases favoring the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)