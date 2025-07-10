BJP Criticizes Gandhi, Yadav Over Bihar Protest Snub
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly sidelining Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar during a Bihar protest. The incident highlights internal tensions within the opposition's INDIA alliance against electoral roll revisions. Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over possible vote manipulation akin to Maharashtra.
On Thursday, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of disrespecting key figures in their ranks, including Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and NSUI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The alleged snub occurred during the Mahagathbandhan's protest over electoral roll revisions in Bihar.
Poonawalla's remarks referred to an incident where Pappu Yadav and Kumar were barred from joining Gandhi and Yadav on a campaign vehicle. This act underscored internal challenges within the INDIA alliance's demonstration against the Election Commission's revision plans, ahead of crucial Bihar elections.
As videos of the incident stirred debate, Rahul Gandhi used the platform to caution against potential electoral maneuverings in Bihar, drawing parallels to past allegations in Maharashtra. He highlighted discrepancies in voter registration and turnout, suggesting possible biases favoring the BJP.
