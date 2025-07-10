Left Menu

Karnataka Leadership Rumors Quashed: Siddaramaiah Affirms No Change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of leadership change, affirming no discussion of altering the chief minister's position within Congress. He emphasizes unity with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, highlighting a focus on upcoming elections. Randeep Surjewala's meetings with MLAs aren't about leadership shifts, clearing media-fueled speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:54 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a firm dismissal of swirling rumors, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed on Thursday there would be no leadership change in the state government. He stated unequivocally that no discussions have occurred within Congress regarding the chief ministerial post, underscoring unity with his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah clarified that AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala's meetings with legislators were not related to any speculation of shifting leadership. He reiterated Surjewala's assertion that the media-driven rumors had no basis at the party level, urging journalists to seek clarity directly from Surjewala if needed.

The chief minister's comments follow persistent speculation about a possible leadership rotation mid-term with DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar has previously stressed his focus on electoral victories and maintaining party discipline, firmly denying any existence of internal factions within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

