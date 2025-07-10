European Shares Surge Amid Trade Deal Talks

European shares showed promising gains on Thursday, fueled by encouraging signs from trade negotiations between the United States and the European Union. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.6%, reaching 553.14 points, while the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX achieved record levels, with rises of 1.1% and 0.2% respectively.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic expressed optimism about progress on a framework trade agreement. However, he warned that significant negotiation remains. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new 50% tariff on copper imports and goods from Brazil, affecting several trading partners.

European mining and healthcare stocks led market gains, with the FTSE 100 also lifted by strong performance from copper mining companies. Among individual stocks, Barry Callebaut fell sharply, while Aalberts saw a notable rise. Investors are now gearing up for the upcoming earnings season to gauge the impact of trade volatility.

