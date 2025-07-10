India Celebrates Guru Purnima with Spiritual Fervor: A Tribute to Gurus

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Gandhi, in his message on platform X, expressed, 'Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Thanks to all the Gurus who show us the path of compassion, knowledge, patience, and truth in life.'

Celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, a Guru is regarded as a fundamental guide for one's life journey, with thousands visiting their mentors to express gratitude and offer gifts. This day, steeped in tradition, is believed to bring positive changes for those who pay respects to their Gurus. In Varanasi, followers traditionally receive the Guru Mantra, underscoring the Guru's pivotal place in this holy city.

The festival witnessed fervent celebrations across the country. On Ashadha Purnima, rituals of bathing and giving donations are deemed especially auspicious. Devotees congregated at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Chhatarpur and took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, where early morning chants and reverent exchanges marked the divine occasion. At Har Ki Pauri on the Ganga River, throngs took holy dips, underscoring a day of prayer and solemn respect for both spiritual and religious pursuits.

Guru Purnima concludes the month of Ashadh and heralds the month of Sawan, signifying the start of the Kanvar Yatra. It's a day deeply entrenched in cultural significance, reminding individuals of their spiritual obligations. The quote from Kabir Das, 'Guru Govind dono khade kaake lagu paay balihari Guru aapne Govind diyo bataye,' underscores the timeless esteem held for Gurus. Celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs, the observance also marks the day when Lord Buddha delivered his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan, adding layers to its reverence.

