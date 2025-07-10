Left Menu

Investor Caution as Trade Talks and Economic Data Loom

Following Nvidia's surge to a $4 trillion valuation, U.S. stock futures saw a decline as investor attention shifted to key economic data and trade talks. Trump announced tariffs impacting Brazilian firms, while negotiations with India and the EU showed potential progress. The Federal Reserve's minutes revealed future interest rate cut considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures saw a dip on Thursday as investors, still digesting Nvidia's brief ascent to a $4 trillion valuation, turned their focus to economic data and crucial trade discussions. The market's mood was dampened by President Trump's announcement of new tariffs, targeting copper and exports from Brazil.

Shares of Brazilian companies like Petrobras and Itau Unibanco dropped in premarket trading, reflecting broader uncertainty. Despite this, negotiations with India and the EU are showing signs of progress, a development closely watched by investors.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's optimistic close on Wednesday, bolstered by Nvidia's surprising milestone, revealed increased investor confidence. The Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes indicated possible interest rate cuts, offering reassurance to a market grappling with tariff implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

