Investor Caution as Trade Talks and Economic Data Loom

U.S. stock futures saw a dip on Thursday as investors, still digesting Nvidia's brief ascent to a $4 trillion valuation, turned their focus to economic data and crucial trade discussions. The market's mood was dampened by President Trump's announcement of new tariffs, targeting copper and exports from Brazil.

Shares of Brazilian companies like Petrobras and Itau Unibanco dropped in premarket trading, reflecting broader uncertainty. Despite this, negotiations with India and the EU are showing signs of progress, a development closely watched by investors.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's optimistic close on Wednesday, bolstered by Nvidia's surprising milestone, revealed increased investor confidence. The Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes indicated possible interest rate cuts, offering reassurance to a market grappling with tariff implications.

