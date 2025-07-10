Left Menu

NCLAT Overturns NCLT's Rejection of Univastu's Plan for Setubandhan

The NCLAT has directed the reconsideration of Univastu India Ltd's resolution plan for Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd, overturning the NCLT's rejection. The appellate tribunal emphasized respecting the CoC's commercial judgment and found no need to probe the Resolution Professional's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:58 IST
NCLAT Overturns NCLT's Rejection of Univastu's Plan for Setubandhan
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal overturn, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside a decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that had previously rejected a resolution plan from Univastu India Ltd for Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. The appellate tribunal has mandated reconsideration of the plan after appeals by the Resolution Professional and Univastu India Ltd, the Successful Resolution Applicant.

The NCLAT, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and members Barun Mitra and Arun Baroka, criticized the NCLT for exceeding its authority by questioning the commercial decisions endorsed by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), which overwhelmingly approved with 98.57% support. The NCLAT clarified that procedural concerns and issues about plan value raised by the NCLT were addressed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) or resolved during proceedings.

The appellate body confirmed that the plan met legal stipulations and was well-presented to the CoC. The NCLAT underscored the autonomy of the CoC's commercial decisions unless a clear legal misstep is evident. It extended the CIRP period by 90 days and instructed reconsideration by the CoC, removing prior doubts about the conduct of the Resolution Professional. The tribunal found no justification for further investigation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025