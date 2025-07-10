Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Ups Incentive for Cow Shelters

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the monthly incentive for cow shelters under the Gaupal Yojana. This hike from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per cattle will take effect from August 2025, benefiting registered Gau-Sadans across the state. There are ongoing efforts to establish more cow shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:39 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant increase in financial incentives for the Gaupal Yojana, raising the monthly allowance from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per cattle. This decision, disclosed by Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, aims to bolster support for the state's cow shelters.

Beginning August 2025, registered 'Gau-Sadans' or cow shelters will receive the augmented funds. Minister Kumar made this announcement at the sixth meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Gau-Sadans Aayog in Shimla, where discussions also focused on managing and rehabilitating stray cattle.

Currently, the state hosts 276 cow shelters and sanctuaries, catering to over 21,000 abandoned cattle, with new shelters under development in Kangra, Hamirpur, and Una districts. The Gau Sewa Aayog expressed appreciation for the incentive increase and emphasized the need for regular veterinary care and meticulous record-keeping.

