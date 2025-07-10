CM Sukhu Pledges Relief for Mandi Disaster Victims

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the devastated villages of Baga, Syanj, and Panglyur in Mandi district's Nachan Assembly Constituency on Thursday to evaluate the damage inflicted by a recent natural disaster. During his visit, he consoled affected families and assured them of comprehensive support from the state government.

Moved by the devastation, CM Sukhu reviewed the affected areas, personally interacted with the victims, and pledged unwavering support to aid in their rehabilitation. He emphasized the government's commitment to swift relief efforts and the restoration of normalcy.

In Baga village, two lives were lost, while nine people in Pangaliyur went missing due to flash floods. Search operations are ongoing to find the missing. CM Sukhu guaranteed full compensation for losses incurred, including homes and livestock. He instructed local authorities to oversee proper arrangements for the victims' stay and rehabilitation.

