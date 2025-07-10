Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Mandates Vigilance Against Waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta voiced her discontent and concern over instances of waterlogging in several areas following heavy rains in the capital. She has tasked relevant departmental officials with urgent and effective measures to curb waterlogging, ensuring that residents of Delhi do not face disruptions during the monsoon season.

In a public statement, Gupta acknowledged the lack of waterlogging at Minto Road and ITO crossings, attributing this to the efficiency of authorities. However, she stressed the need for consistent performance across Delhi. Accompanied by PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, she convened a critical meeting with top officials from the PWD, irrigation and flood control departments, and other relevant agencies, asserting that negligence in managing waterlogging will be met with severe consequences.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized urgent actions from officials during rain episodes, including regular checks and cleaning of roadside drains to ensure water drains away effectively. Her directives focused on the clearing of small drains and proper garbage management, identifying these as critical to preventing urban flooding. She directed officials to maintain vigilance, even on days without anticipated rain, ensuring problematic areas are addressed, drains cleared, and obstacles removed.

Furthermore, Gupta highlighted the necessity of defining the responsibilities and accountability of field staff in managing waterlogging issues. She underlined the government's commitment to addressing these challenges, recommending departments maintain a perpetual watch. Gupta also commended officials for preventing waterlogging at specific high-risk zones, urging similar efficiency city-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)