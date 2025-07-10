Left Menu

Infinity Fincorp's Big Leap: Partners Group's Major Investment

Partners Group has acquired a majority stake in Infinity Fincorp, with an investment of Rs 1,950 crore. This includes a Rs 600 crore primary infusion to fuel lending growth. The transaction marks the group's first investment in an Indian non-banking finance company, targeting MSME credit demand.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST
Partners Group has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Infinity Fincorp, a lender focused on small businesses, for Rs 1,950 crore as of Thursday.

The investment package consists of Rs 600 crore in primary infusion aimed at bolstering the company's lending capabilities, coupled with a secondary purchase from existing shareholders, including True North-advised Indium IV (Mauritius). Participating in the deal is current shareholder Jungle Ventures.

The move signifies Partners Group's inaugural investment in India's non-banking finance landscape. Infinity, with assets over Rs 1,200 crore and a workforce of 1,500 across 120 branches, plans to expand its reach to underbanked cities, serving 50,000 clients mainly in agriculture, trading, and manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

