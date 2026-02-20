Justice on Thin Ice: Skier Takes a Stand Against Olympic Selection Process

The Delhi High Court has granted cross-country skier Manjeet permission to initiate contempt proceedings against an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official. This follows allegations of a 'misleading approach' by the IOA while communicating with international sports bodies amid a selection controversy for the Winter Olympics.

According to a January 30 court order, the High Court criticized the IOA's selection criteria for the Milano-Cortina Games as 'manifestly arbitrary and unfair.' Despite this, Manjeet was unable to participate as the list of athletes had already been finalized. Another athlete, Stanzin Lundup, was chosen to represent India, finishing near the bottom in the men's 10km freestyle event.

The court highlighted that the IOA's actions were akin to misquoting the court's judgment, providing Manjeet the ground to pursue legal action. The legal tussle underscores the ongoing challenges athletes face in selection processes, prompting calls for transparency and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)