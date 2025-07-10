Maharashtra Implements Crop Cover Scheme to Aid Grape Farmers Affected by Climate Change

In response to the growing threat climate change poses to orchards, the Maharashtra government has announced the launch of a crop cover scheme aimed at compensating affected farmers. Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate revealed the plan during an assembly session on Thursday.

The call to action followed NCP MLA Rohit Patil's attention to the detrimental effects unseasonal rains have had on grape cultivation in the state. Kokate confirmed that the National Grape Research Centre is monitoring the situation and providing expert guidance to alleviate the impact of climate changes on vineyards.

Kokate also stated that discussions would soon be held regarding necessary facilities for grape farmers and that representatives from insurance companies will be part of these talks. He reiterated the state's commitment to assist farmers, confirming that assessments of unseasonal rain damages are underway with compensations already being distributed under government norms. Additionally, weather stations will be installed in every village to give farmers access to precise weather updates.

