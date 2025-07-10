Left Menu

Maharashtra Implements Crop Cover Scheme to Aid Grape Farmers Affected by Climate Change

The Maharashtra government is launching a crop cover scheme to assist farmers affected by climate change. Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate announced measures to help grape farmers facing challenges due to unseasonal rains, including expert advice and compensation for damages, while also planning to install weather stations for timely updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:14 IST
Maharashtra Implements Crop Cover Scheme to Aid Grape Farmers Affected by Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the growing threat climate change poses to orchards, the Maharashtra government has announced the launch of a crop cover scheme aimed at compensating affected farmers. Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate revealed the plan during an assembly session on Thursday.

The call to action followed NCP MLA Rohit Patil's attention to the detrimental effects unseasonal rains have had on grape cultivation in the state. Kokate confirmed that the National Grape Research Centre is monitoring the situation and providing expert guidance to alleviate the impact of climate changes on vineyards.

Kokate also stated that discussions would soon be held regarding necessary facilities for grape farmers and that representatives from insurance companies will be part of these talks. He reiterated the state's commitment to assist farmers, confirming that assessments of unseasonal rain damages are underway with compensations already being distributed under government norms. Additionally, weather stations will be installed in every village to give farmers access to precise weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025