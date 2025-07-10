Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Gains Momentum Amid Supreme Court Endorsement

The State of Bihar witnessed an enthusiastic response from electors in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to the Election Commission of India, with the cooperation of 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 20,603 newly appointed BLOs, and over 4 lakh volunteers, 66.16% of Enumeration Forms have been collected, totaling 5,22,44,956 so far.

With 15 days left before the submission deadline, authorities are optimistic about completing the collections well ahead of the scheduled close date on July 25, 2025. An impressive 7.90 crore forms were printed, and nearly 98% have been distributed to eligible electors since the issuance of SIR directives on June 24, 2025.

The Supreme Court has supported the Election Commission's SIR activities, recommending the inclusion of Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter ID cards to verify voter's identity. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, however, emphasized that the ECI should provide clear reasons if it opts to exclude any of these documents.

